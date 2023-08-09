ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6360 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
6 257 5
war (20436) Nova Kakhovka (69) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2147)

Defense forces struck command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka, - StratCom of Armed Forces of Ukraine

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

війна,зсу

Ukrainian defenders in Nova Kakhovka hit the command post of the Russian army.

This was announced by the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"At around 10:00 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the Russian Army in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka," the message reads.

Read more: Residents of Nova Kakhovka are being evicted from their homes, Russians are setting up fire positions there, - OC "South"

Defense forces struck command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka, - StratCom of Armed Forces of Ukraine 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 