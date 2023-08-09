Last day, Navy units destroyed 18 occupiers, 4 warehouses with ammunition, 33 unmanned aerial vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The servicemen of the military units and units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continue to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Last day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 occupiers, 4 warehouses with ammunition, 1 unit of towed artillery, 2 units of automotive equipment and 33 quadrocopters," the message says.

