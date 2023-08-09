Russians seized premises of universities in Melitopol and plan to train FSB employees there, - Center for National Resistance

The occupiers plan to train future employees of the FSB and policemen in the premises of the captured Bohdan Khmelnytskyi MDPU and TSATU named after Dmytro Motorny.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Center of National Resistance.

"In these premises, the occupiers created a pseudo-university of the Melitopol State University (MSU), where, despite the pathetic name and free "education", they could not recruit a sufficient number of students. Therefore, according to tradition, the Russians turned the university into a regime facility," the message reads.

From the next academic year, the occupiers will train employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and also introduced the specialty "special faculty for information protection", which is a forge of personnel for the FSB.

As noted in the CNR, at the same time, the occupiers announced that in the future, students can participate in "exchange programs" and study on the territory of the Russian Federation. That is, in fact, the occupiers plan to recruit policemen and Gestapo officers through this front university with further training in the Russian Federation.