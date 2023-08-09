Germany provided Ukraine with new batch of military aid, including 2 launchers for Patriot air defense system

Germany provided Ukraine with two more Patriot launchers for air defense.

This is stated in the report of the federal government of Germany, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported on the official website of the German government, the new aid package also included:

10 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (BV206),

6,525 thousand 155 mm caliber artillery shells;

materials for disposal of explosive objects;

5 border guard vehicles;

4 VECTOR reconnaissance UAVs;

1163 binoculars;

6 8x8 HX81 tractors and 5 semi-trailers;

2 loading and unloading machines 8x6;

100 MG5 machine guns

40 thousand first-aid kits.

As reported, 20,000 protective glasses will also be transferred to Ukraine from the Bundeswehr's warehouses. The German government also announced plans to transfer to Ukraine materials for the disposal of explosive objects and a new batch of protective glasses - 80,000 pieces.

