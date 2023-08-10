ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 252,200 people (+580 per day), 4,278 tanks, 5,028 artillery systems, 8,303 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 252,200 Russian personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.08.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 25,200 (+580) people were liquidated,

tanks - 4278 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8303 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 5,028 (+15) units,

MLRS - 711 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 469 (+0) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 313 (+1) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4179 (+4),

cruise missiles - 1377 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7495 (+16) units,

special equipment - 746 (+4).

