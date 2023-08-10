Kyiv reported to Pentagon about use of cluster munitions, - CNN

Ukraine submitted a report to the United States on the use of American cluster munitions in the fight against Russian aggression.

This is reported by CNN with reference to an unnamed Ukrainian official, Censor.NET reports.

According to the source, the information provided to the Pentagon contained data on the number of cluster munitions fired and Russian targets destroyed.

The report was provided in response to a US request as part of an agreement to send artillery cluster munitions, known as DPICM, to Ukraine.

The USA, Russia, and Ukraine, unlike more than 100 other countries, have not signed the Convention on the Prohibition of the Production and Use of Cluster Munitions.