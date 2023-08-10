Russians are trying to seize initiative in Kupiansk direction, situation is difficult, but controlled, - Cherevaty

The occupying forces are trying to break through the defenses in the Kupiansk direction.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Kupiansk direction is one of those where the enemy tries to seize the initiative, tries to act aggressively, to break through our defenses. However, from all the measures taken, in particular, the commander of the Ground Forces worked in this zone, orders were given, defenses were strengthened, and strike equipment was strengthened. Therefore, the situation, although difficult, is controlled. We know the enemy's units, commanders, we know their intentions, so we act there to thwart the enemy's intentions," he said.

According to Cherevaty, 559 times during the day, the Russians struck Ukrainian positions with artillery in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction. There were 16 enemy air raids, 4 attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian forces.

Read more: In Bakhmut direction, 140 occupiers were destroyed, 232 were wounded, 4 were taken prisoner, - Cherevaty

"During the repulse of the attacks, 35 occupiers were destroyed, 110 were wounded. 3 tanks, a D-20 howitzer, an Orlan-10 UAV, 7 cars, 3 field warehouses with ammunition, and three enemy dugouts were destroyed," Cherevaty added.

At the same time, in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy hit the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 580 times during the day.

"There were 5 combat clashes, 3 enemy air raids. During the fighting, 56 occupiers were destroyed in the Bakhmut direction, 104 occupiers were wounded, 5 were captured," Cherevaty said.

He also reported the destruction of three enemy T-72 tanks, an armored car, 3 IFVs, an amphibious assault vehicle, a D-30 howitzer, three field warehouses with ammunition, a UAV, and 2 Lancet kamikaze drones.

Read more: Defense forces hold initiative in Bakhmut direction, 16 combat clashes per day, - Cherevaty