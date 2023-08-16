Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 255,570 people. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 255,570 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 16 August 2023, the enemy's losses are estimated at:

personnel - about 255570 (+650) people were liquidated;

tanks - 4324 (+11) units;

armoured combat vehicles - 8380 (+10) units;

artillery systems - 5152 (+24) units;

MLRS - 714 (+0) units;

air defence systems - 485 (+3) units;

aircraft - 315 (+0) units;

helicopters - 314 (+0) units;

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4248 (+6);

cruise missiles - 1404 (+17);

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;

motor vehicles and tankers - 7614 (+30) units;

special equipment - 773 (+4).

The data is being updated.

