Media information about alleged preparation of terrorist attack by Russians at ZNPP is not confirmed, - RMA

Zaporizhzhia RMA denied the information spread by the media regarding Putin’s decision to allegedly blow up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional administration.

"Currently, the information circulating in the mass media about a planned terrorist attack by the Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is not confirmed. It does not correspond to reality," the message reads.

Yuriy Malashko, head of the RMA, said that the reason why the mass media spread Russian narratives and sow panic in society is an open question.

"I hope that the authorized services will give an answer to him in the near future," he added.

Earlier, the mass media reported with reference to the Russian Telegram channel that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly decided to blow up the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.