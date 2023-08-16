Russia may stage provocation against Hasidic pilgrims in Uman, - Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Korniychuk

Russia may resort to provocation against Israeli Hasidic pilgrims who come to Uman every fall.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk told about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

Last year, the Russians shelled Uman on the eve and after the Hasidic celebration of Rosh Hashanah.

"I do not rule out a situation in which the Russians can launch several missiles at a crowd of people, and then say that the Ukrainians did it. We do not have enough air defense. Look at what happened at night in the Dnipro. We cannot even protect all large cities," Korniychuk explained.

According to him, the Ukrainian embassy voiced its position: if Israel refuses to sell anti-aircraft missiles to protect Ukrainian civilians, it may want to protect its pilgrims.

"This position was well received in the Israeli press. But we did not receive a single answer," the ambassador said.