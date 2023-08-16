18-year-old boy died as result of shelling of Mezhova community in Dnipropetrovsk region, 4 people were injured, including two-year-old girl

In the afternoon, the Russians shelled the Mezhova community in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old boy. 4 more people, including a 2-year-old child, were injured.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Freaks. Russian terrorists killed an 18-year-old boy. He was injured in an enemy attack on the Mezhova community in the Sinelnykove region. The doctors tried to the last to save the young man. They did everything they could..." the message reads.

As a result of the shelling, 4 people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl.

Watch more: In Kherson region, Ukrainian border guards destroyed enemy’s radio intelligence complex. VIDEO

"Now she is in a satisfactory condition, she will be treated on an outpatient basis. The attack on the district took place in the afternoon. Today, an agricultural enterprise is still burning there. The fire has covered more than 400 square meters," the head of the region added.