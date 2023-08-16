India confirmed that Ukraine was not invited to G20 summit: G20 deals with growth and development, not conflict resolution

Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar confirmed that Ukraine was not invited to the upcoming G20 summit, which will be held in India on September 9-10. Such a decision was made in view of the fact that the G20 deals with growth and development, not conflict resolution.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, he said this on Wednesday during a meeting in New Delhi with representatives of international media.

The minister said that India has invited nine countries - Spain, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mauritius, Egypt, Netherlands, Oman, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates - and that none other than them and member states will participate in the event.

Jaishankar noted that India's decision not to invite Ukraine was made in view of the fact that the G20 deals with growth and development, not conflict resolution, which should take place in the UN Security Council.

The Indian Foreign Minister recalled that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met his Ukrainian counterpart several times in the past, and that the two countries maintain "strong" relations in various fields.

