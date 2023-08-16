ENG
China has sharply increased its purchases of oil in Iran, replacing oil from Russian Federation, - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, China has dramatically increased its purchases of oil from Iran, substituting it for oil from the Russian Federation, which is becoming more and more expensive and costs above the price ceiling set by the West.

In August, the People's Republic of China imported 1.5 million barrels per day from Iran - a record volume for at least the last 10 years.

Compared to January-July, the demand for Iranian oil increased by more than 1.5 times.

Traders working in the region told Bloomberg that the reason is in the price. Iranian oil is offered at a discount of $10 per barrel to Brent and is much cheaper than Russian oil.

