Ukraine is working on receiving an invitation to G20 summit, - MFA

Ukraine, together with its partners, is working to receive an official invitation to the G20 summit.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykhailo Tochytsky on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

In short, we are working on it (on the invitation to the G20. - Ed.)," the statement reads.

According to him, not only Ukraine but also its partners are working on this. Ukraine believes that what Russia is doing with the "grain agreement" is a big challenge for world economies.

"That's why we are working with our partners to be invited," added Tochytsky.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subramanyam Jaishankar, confirmed that Ukraine was not invited to the upcoming G20 summit, which will be held in India on September 9-10. Such a decision was made in view of the fact that the G20 deals with growth and development, not conflict resolution.