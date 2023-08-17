Cherevaty about Lyman-Kupiansk direction: enemy is regrouping, and our defenders are building defense

Ukraine’s defenders have built up a "strong defence" in the Lyman-Kupiansk area, but the Russian army is regrouping due to Ukrainian strikes and repulsion of the offensive.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevaty on Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Undoubtedly, a powerful defence has been built there. And the fact that the enemy's attacks are waning for now, they are regrouping, they are forced to regroup under our strikes and the powerful rebuff we gave them there to continue trying to attack. Yesterday (15 August - Ed.) there was literally only one attack in this area, and today (16 August - Ed.) there were four," Cherevaty said.

According to him, the occupants are now using artillery and aircraft more actively in this area. In particular, 541 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions were recorded, and 15 air raids by combat helicopters and attack aircraft were carried out.

