News War in Ukraine
In morning, enemy Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed in direction of Bakhmut, - Oleschuk

This morning, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy Ka-52 in the Bakhmut direction!

This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Minus one racist Ka-52 this morning in the Bakhmut direction! I am grateful to the Air Defence unit for their successful combat work!" he said.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 256,050 people (+480 per day), 4,329 tanks, 5,169 artillery systems, 8,398 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

