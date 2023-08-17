4 715 30
In morning, enemy Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed in direction of Bakhmut, - Oleschuk
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
This morning, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy Ka-52 in the Bakhmut direction!
This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Minus one racist Ka-52 this morning in the Bakhmut direction! I am grateful to the Air Defence unit for their successful combat work!" he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...