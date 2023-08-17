In morning, enemy Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed in direction of Bakhmut, - Oleschuk

This morning, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy Ka-52 in the Bakhmut direction!

This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Minus one racist Ka-52 this morning in the Bakhmut direction! I am grateful to the Air Defence unit for their successful combat work!" he said.

