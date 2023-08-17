Russians will strike again on energy in winter, Ukraine is preparing and increasing fuel reserves, - British intelligence

Ukraine has ensured a continuous supply of coal for thermal power plants and thermal power plants in the winter period.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was informed by the intelligence of Great Britain.

"Despite the constant pressure of the war, Ukraine's efforts to build up fuel reserves are likely to be successful and ensure sufficient fuel supply in the coming winter," the report said.

Thus, the intelligence noted, Ukraine effectively mobilized its mining sector to support production volumes, ensuring a continuous supply of coal for thermal power plants and heating plants during the winter period, and significant gas reserves served as an additional reserve.

"Despite the fact that Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are likely to continue this winter, Ukraine demonstrated last winter that it has the skilled workforce and experience necessary to operate and maintain the energy system even in wartime conditions," the intelligence concluded. of Great Britain.

