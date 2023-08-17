ENG
"Azov" brigade has already recovered and started carrying out combat missions in Luhansk region, - Urshalovych

Soldiers of the special purpose brigade "Azov" are already carrying out combat missions in the Luhansk region.

This was stated by the acting director of the Department of Planning of the National Guard, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Censor.NET reports.

"The legendary special purpose brigade "Azov" has recovered and started carrying out combat missions in the Serebryansk Forestry area," he said.

According to Urshalovich, the soldiers of "Azov" hold the occupied lines and inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.

In particular, on August 15, the artillerymen of the brigade in the Serebryansk Forestry area destroyed a mortar and engineering vehicle of the occupiers.

