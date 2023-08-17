Russians are trying to storm Urozhayne in Donetsk region, Defense Forces repel attacks, - Urshalovych

Units of the National Guard supported the assault actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the liberation of Urozhany in Donetsk region.

This was reported by acting director of the Department of Planning of the National Guard, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently (units of the NGU. - Ed.) have entrenched themselves on the achieved boundaries and are repelling counterattacks of the enemy's assault groups, which are trying to regain the lost position," he noted.

Soldiers of the NGU also cleaned and demined the territory of the settlement.

At the same time, in the Melitopol area, units of the "Spartan" and "Chervona Kalyna" brigades of the "Offensive Guard" continued to develop success as part of the strike groups of the Defense Forces.

The de-occupation of Urozhane in the Volnovaha district of the Donetsk region was announced on August 16.

