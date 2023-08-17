Only Ukrainians can determine terms of negotiations with Russia and which solution is acceptable - Stoltenberg

NATO will continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russia, but only Ukrainians can decide when there are conditions for negotiations and what solutions will be acceptable.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference, Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters.

"Ukrainians, and only Ukrainians, can decide when there are conditions for negotiations, and who can decide at the negotiating table which solution is acceptable," the NATO Secretary General said.

He also commented on Stian Jensen's statement about Ukraine's possible territorial concessions for NATO membership.

"His message, and this is my main message, which is the main message of NATO, is that NATO's policy is unchanged - we will support Ukraine until it wins the war," Stoltenberg emphasized.