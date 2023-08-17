Russian military commissars in occupied Crimea make money from bodies of dead Russian soldiers, - KrymSOS

Russian military commissars in occupied Crimea make money from the bodies of soldiers killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the human rights organization KrymSOS, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

It is noted that "Russian military commissars" bring the bodies of those killed on the battlefield to the Simferopol morgue. However, at the same time, the relatives are informed that the body has just been found in the places of active hostilities, and it must be transported to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"For the alleged transportation of the body to the peninsula, the relatives are offered to pay approximately 100-150 thousand rubles for the services of the carriers. The "commissioners" justify such an amount by the fact that the body is in an inconvenient place, its further transportation is also problematic, because of which the body will have to wait for a long time", the message says.

According to KrymSOS, at least three or four similar cases of extortion of money from relatives are currently known.