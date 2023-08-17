Defense Intelligence of Ministry of Defense on arson of military commissariats in Russian Federation: This is internal mass resistance of Russians

The arson of military commissariats in Russia is a manifestation of the mass resistance of Russians.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, said this on the air of "Radio NV", answering questions about the mass arson of Russian military headquarters, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are talking about mass resistance (Russians - ed.) in this way, because on the territory of the so-called Russian Federation, a peaceful protest is impossible and the constitution does not apply," he said.

According to him, in the Russian Federation, all those who were ready for mass democratic actions are either sitting in prisons, or have gone abroad, or have been physically eliminated.

"So these forms of protest remain, and people out of desperation go and set fire to military commissars, which are now not a symbol of protecting their homeland, but a symbol of sending their relatives to an aggressive criminal war against Ukraine," Yusov noted.

Responding to a question about the statement of the mayor of Moscow Serhiy Sobyanin - that 45 thousand Muscovites are fighting in the war with Ukraine, the representative of the Defense Intelligence called these words of the mayor of the capital of the Russian Federation "very interesting". After all, literally, a month ago, the number of 35,000 Muscovites was mentioned.

"And this is in conditions where there seems to be no mobilization there. That is, we simply state that the mobilization measures continue," he noted.