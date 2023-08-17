Russian Federation is shelling Ukraine with missiles "straight from assembly line" that have not passed all tests - Bloomberg

Russia is running out of long-range weapons, which is why it is shelling Ukraine with newly manufactured missiles that have not yet passed all the tests.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

"The rocket found in June in the north of Sumy Region was fired from the Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system. Judging by the markings on the hull, the projectile was manufactured only the previous month, on May 19. Batches of projectiles usually undergo several months of testing before they will be used and appear on the front line," the publication writes.

An unusually close expiration date was also indicated on the case - September 12 of this year. This is another possible sign that Russian manufacturers are cutting corners to get missiles to the front line faster.

Read more: Russia plans to produce 6,000 drones with Iran’s help by 2025, - WP

It is also noted that since the rocket did not explode, experts were able to examine its motherboard and other components that did not meet quality standards. Some parts were hand-soldered, while components were made by both Russian and American companies, including Intel-owned Altera and Analog Devices Inc.

Both companies stated that they do not sell their products to Russia and comply with all sanctions.