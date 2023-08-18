Enemy unsuccessfully advanced in area of Synkivka, Bilohorivka, Bohdanivka, and Bila Hora. During the day - 33 combat clashes, - General Staff

The five hundred and forty-first day of the Russian Federation’s large-scale armed aggression against our country has begun. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 53 air strikes, fired 40 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, Russian terrorist attacks have unfortunately resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

The possibility of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

According to the General Staff, 33 combat engagements took place over the past day.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 20 localities, including Vilchyky and Mykolaivske in the Chernihiv region; Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, Riasne in the Sumy region; and Okhrymivka, Mala Vovcha, Budarky, Stroiivka in the Kharkiv region.

"In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Synkivka, Kharkiv region. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Petropavlivka and Kucherivka in the Kharkiv region. Localities were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Dvorichna, Kupyansk, Kucherivka, Kurylivka, Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv region and Nadia in the Luhansk region," the statement said.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. It carried out air strikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampol, Siversk in the Donetsk region. About 20 localities came under enemy artillery fire, including Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Zvarovka, Fedorivka, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

It is also noted that in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Bohdanivka and Bila Hora in the Donetsk region. He also conducted air strikes near Vasiukivka, Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Pivnichne, Zalizne, Druzhba in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Keramik, Donetsk region. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Novokalynove and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Stepove, Novoselivka Persha, Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the areas of Mariinka and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy conducted an air strike in the area of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, and Antonivka in the Donetsk region.

"In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain the lost ground near Urozhayne in the Donetsk region and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region," the General Staff said.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy's artillery shelling affected more than 25 localities, including Novodariivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaypole, and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, more than 15 localities came under enemy artillery fire, including Antonivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Kherson, Veletynske, Tomyna Balka in the Kherson region, and Kutsurub and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces conducted 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, our defenders destroyed 2 enemy Ka-52 attack helicopters and 4 reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level.

Over the day, missile and artillery units destroyed 4 artillery pieces at firing positions, 2 ammunition depots, and 1 enemy electronic warfare station.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost position in the area of Urozhayne, Donetsk region.