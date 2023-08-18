Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 256,510 people (+460 per day), 316 helicopters, 4,332 tanks, 5,193 artillery systems, 8,410 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 256,510 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.Net with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.08.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 256510 (+460) people were liquidated,

tanks - 4332 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8410 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 5193 (+24) units,

MLRS - 714 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 486 (+0) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+2) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4276 (+4),

cruise missiles - 1406 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7658 (+17) units,

special equipment - 783 (+10).

"The data is being updated," the statement said.