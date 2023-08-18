"Elections" in TOT: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to provide information about collaborators

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine appealed to the citizens of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories and urged them to report those involved in the pseudo-elections organized by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

The intelligence agency emphasized that the purpose of the fake elections for the TOT scheduled for September is an attempt to legitimize the occupation and war crimes committed by the Russian army.

"All those involved in the illegal conduct of elections will be brought to justice in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine and the norms of international law, as it happened before with traitors and collaborators," the department emphasized.

The Defence Intelligence calls on citizens of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories to continue providing information about the pseudo-elections. In particular, it concerns information about collaborators and their curators from Russia (personal information, addresses, car and phone numbers, etc.); so-called deputies and representatives of occupation administrations; evidence of falsifications and illegitimacy of fake elections.

It is emphasized that the provided information will contribute to the approaching defeat of the occupiers and will help to identify the locations of personnel and leadership of the occupying forces, their headquarters and control points, ammunition depots, and fuel and lubricants; places of deployment and repair of military equipment, Electronic signals intelligence and electronic warfare equipment (antennas and locators), air defense equipment.