Since beginning of 2023, Ukraine has spent almost 60% of state budget on security and defense, - Ministry of Finance

For January-July of the current year, expenditures of the general fund of the state budget on the security and defense sector amounted to 969.2 billion hryvnias (59.1%).

As Censor.NET reports, the press service of the Ministry of Finance reports this on Facebook.

"For the first 7 months of this year, expenditures of the general fund of the state budget on the security and defense sector amounted to 969.2 billion UAH or 59.1% of the total amount. In July - 150.2 billion UAH," the report says.

The Ministry of Finance notes that the funds were directed to the financial support of military personnel, rank and file officers, police officers, the purchase of military/special equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment, fuel and lubricants, food, medical care and other types of expenses to ensure the activities of relevant bodies and formations.

