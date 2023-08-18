Ukraine is ready to exchange citizens of Russia for Russian political prisoners, - Defense Intelligence

Ukraine is ready to exchange Russian civilians and "conditional Medvedchuks" held in Ukrainian prisons for civilians who opposed the war and received sentences in Russia. But the priority remains the release of prisoners of war.

This was stated by a representative of the Defence Ministry's Defense Intelligence, Andriy Yusov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We can talk about the exchange of Russian political prisoners. Ukraine is ready to do this. Despite the fact that the majority of Russian society is brainwashed by propaganda and supports the genocide of Ukrainians, there are citizens who were not afraid and spoke out against the war, received real "draconian" sentences and are now in prison. And as a European democratic country, it is our duty to help these people and remind everyone that we are also talking about terror within the Russian Federation itself," Yusov explained.

According to him, "we are ready to return such people".

At the same time, he stressed that the priority remains the release of prisoners of war.

"No one will exchange prisoners of war (for Russian political prisoners - Ed.). But conditional Medvedchuks of various sorts and Russian citizens held in our prisons, and their number is considerable, we can talk about this (exchange - Ed.)," Yusov added.

