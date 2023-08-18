Ukrainian forces are capable of continuing to make progress on battlefield, - Sullivan

The US believes in the ability of the Ukrainian military to make further progress on the battlefield.

This was announced by Jake Sullivan, the adviser to the US president on national security, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

Earlier, in the material of The Washington Post, it was claimed that in the course of counteroffensive operations, Ukraine will not be able to reach the key goal - the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.

Commenting on this, Sullivan noted that over the past two years, there have been numerous analyzes of how Russia's war against Ukraine will play out, and they have changed "as the dynamic conditions on the battlefield have changed."

"What we have said at various platforms and various briefings remains unchanged: we are doing everything possible to support Ukraine and its counteroffensive. We are not going to hinder the outcome," the Biden adviser said.

Sullivan noted that the United States will not make predictions about the war in Ukraine, because it is "unpredictable by its very nature."

"(I can say. - Ed) that I believe and have confidence in the ability and especially the courage of the Ukrainian military to achieve further progress on the battlefield," he concluded.