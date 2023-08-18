In US, they believe that Crimea is "red line" for Putin, - Hill

As The Hill writes, keeping Crimea is the priority of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine.

Crimea has been a key object in Russian military strategy since it was conquered in 1783 and Sevastopol was founded. The fact that Crimea remained in Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR was unacceptable for the current president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, who dreams of restoring this "evil empire".

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a conversation with officials that was leaked to the media, stated that Crimea is a "red line" that Putin will not cross. At the same time, the Americans themselves do not believe that the de-occupation of the peninsula is a realistic goal.

Journalists of foreign publications also share these doubts. According to them, in order to isolate Crimea, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should advance to Melitopol, Armiansk, or Skadovsk. Before taking Melitopol, the Ukrainian troops still need to liberate Tokmak, which is surrounded by an elaborate system of trenches, minefields, and fences. In addition, the Russian Federation maintains a group of more than 90,000 soldiers there.

"Whatever Putin says about protecting the Russian-speaking residents of Luhansk and Donetsk, his current priority is keeping Crimea. Russian offensive operations in northern Ukraine and threats by Wagner mercenaries in Belarus are a diversion. In the center, Bakhmut has no tactical advantage for either side. And although Ukrainian advances that directly threaten Crimea may force Putin to negotiate, even this will only be a delaying tactic. As long as he holds on to power, Putin's long-term self-interested goals will never change," the publication concluded.