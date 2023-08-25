Defense forces continue offensive operation in Melitopol direction and are entrenched at achieved boundaries, - General Staff

The enemy conducted an unsuccessful offensive in the Novoiehorivka area of the Luhansk region. 35 combat clashes took place during the day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Bobylivka and Volfyne districts of the Sumy region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 25 settlements, in particular, Khrinivka, Turia, Bleshnia, Yanzhulivka, Mykolaivka, Hay of the Chernihiv region; Obiednane, Khodyne, Uhroiidy, Novodmytrivka, Popivka of the Sumy region and Chervona Zoria, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Mala Vovcha, Topoli of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoiehorivka area of Luhansk region. It carried out airstrikes in the districts of Orlianske, Kharkiv region and Nadia, Tverdokhlibove, Luhansk region. The settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, and Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Bila Hora of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Minskivka, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Avdiivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Keramik, Berdychi, Vodiane, Karlivka, Netaylove, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the areas northeast of Novomykhailivka and Mariinka, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Zhelanne Pershe, Oleksandropil, Pobeda, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, and Illinka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Blahodatne, Staromayorske districts of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Maksymivka, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, and Vilne Pole of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Levadne, Huliaypole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Tiahynka and Naddnipryanske districts of the Kherson region. More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire, including Lvove, Kherson, Komysany, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Posad-Pokrovske of the Kherson region and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

