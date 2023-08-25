Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 259,630 people (+470 per day), 4,378 tanks, 5,361 artillery systems, 8,521 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 259,630 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 25.08.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 259,630 (+470) people were liquidated,

tanks - 4,378 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8,521 (+10) units,

artillery systems - 5,361 (+28) units,

MLRS - 724 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 495 (+1) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical UAVs - 4,356 (+12),

cruise missiles - 1409 (+3),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7,790 (+17) units,

special equipment - 802 (+1).

