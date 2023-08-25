Air Force destroyed 4 missiles and kamikaze attack drone at night. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 25, the enemy struck with air and sea-based missiles from the waters of the Black and Azov seas. All targets destroyed.

This was reported in the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

"Two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the Black Sea and two Kalibr cruise missiles from a small missile ship from the Sea of Azov were fired from Su-34 aircraft in the direction of the southern regions. The launch of one "Shahed" strike UAV from the direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk was also recorded. All five targets were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force. The rockets are within the Odesa region, the attack UAV is in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the report says.

