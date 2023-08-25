"Wagner" is no longer significant factor in war in Ukraine, - Pentagon

Mercenaries from Wagner’s group are no longer a factor in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, spokesman for the US Ministry of Defense, said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

According to a Pentagon spokesman, the Wagner group's role as a combat force "is largely, for all intents and purposes, no longer a factor on the battlefield in Ukraine."

Ryder recalled that after the mutiny of Wagner's group two months ago in Russia, these forces were effectively withdrawn from Bakhmut and the battlefield in general.

"But, by all indications, their combat effectiveness has decreased. And they are no longer a significant factor when it comes to the conflict inside Ukraine," the Pentagon spokesman added.

He also indicated that the "Wagnerians", in fact, "were the most effective combat forces of Russia on the battlefield" in Ukraine