Russian Federation cannot defeat Ukraine militarily, it has plan B - attempt to destabilize our country internally, - Danilov

Russia can try to destabilize the situation in Ukraine from within, since it is impossible to win by military means.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"The only thing I want to note is that the Russian Federation cannot defeat us militarily. That is why it has a plan B. It is to try to shake our country through internal destabilization. But we will be vigilant here and will not allow the events that the Russian Federation is counting on at the expense of those media collaborators, whom we have been recording more and more recently, who came from Luhansk at one time, ran there with "Colorado" ribbons, and now sit in on YouTube," he emphasized.

"Unfortunately, not on the territory of our country. But nevertheless, they pretend to be Ukrainians and start telling that they are analyzing something there," added the NSDC secretary.

According to Danilov, predictions in war are not a completely correct thing.

"It depends on many circumstances, it depends on many things that will happen, including not only in Russia, but also in other countries of the world. Because the whole world is interconnected. This, I can say, is a single coordinate system," he added.

Read more: We will liberate Crimea, most likely, by military means, - Danilov