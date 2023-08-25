Defense forces are advancing south of Bakhmut and towards Melitopol, - spokesman of Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kovalev

During the day, the defenders of Ukraine had success in two directions on the southern front.

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalev on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol. They were successful in the direction of Novodanilivka - Novoprokopivka and Mala Tokmachka - Ocheretuvate, and they are securing themselves at the achieved boundaries," he said.

According to him, in the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces continue to advance south of the city of Bakhmut.

