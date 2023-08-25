Russia will not stop in Ukraine, there is already threat to EU and NATO countries, - Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ollongren

If the Russian Federation is not stopped now in Ukraine, Russian aggression will threaten the EU and NATO states.

This was said by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, in an interview with "European Pravda", Censor.NET informs.

She is convinced of the need to support Ukraine now to prevent Russia from winning.

"If Russia is not stopped now, if Russia is satisfied with the results of its aggression, then it will not stop in Ukraine. And it will not stop in this part of Europe. Then, at some point, we will also be directly threatened by Russian aggression against the states of the European Union and NATO," she said.

"Therefore, we must do everything in our power to make sure that Ukraine does not stop and Russia does not win," the minister emphasized.

The regime in Russia is very aggressive, revanchist, which dreams of returning to the old days, of restoring the Soviet Union and the empire, she emphasized.

"And this means that the eastern part of NATO, the eastern part of the European Union is under direct threat. And it is important that we talk about it, that it is not only a problem of Ukraine, it is a European problem, it is also a problem of NATO," Ollongren added.