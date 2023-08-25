ENG
Over last day, 109 occupiers were eliminated in Tavria direction, 23 units of military equipment, and 3 ammunition depots were destroyed, - Tarnavsky

Over the last day, the enemy lost 273 people - killed, wounded, and captured in the Tavria direction. The occupiers also suffered losses in equipment.

This was announced by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET reports.

"The Tavria direction. The movement of the Defense Forces continues. Artillery units of our army performed 1,327 fire missions during the day.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 273 people (109 liquidated, 160 wounded, 4 captured).

23 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed.

In particular, 6 anti-aircraft guns, 7 artillery systems and mortars, 1 MLRS, 2 unmanned aerial vehicles, 6 units of automobiles, and 1 - special equipment.

Also, 3 enemy ammunition warehouses were destroyed," the message reads.

