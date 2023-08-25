During week, Navy units destroyed 52 invaders, 192 quadcopters, 3 anti-aircraft vehicles, and 5 ammunition depots. INFOGRAPHICS

The units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of the created groups, continue to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the weekly summary of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past week, our military managed to destroy: 52 occupiers, 2 tanks, 3 armored combat vehicles, 6 artillery systems, 12 vehicles, 3 anti-aircraft vehicles, 5 ammunition warehouses, 2 tactical-level UAVs, 1 anti-tank missile system calculation, and 192 quadcopters," the message says.

Read more: Over last day, 109 occupiers were eliminated in Tavria direction, 23 units of military equipment, and 3 ammunition depots were destroyed, - Tarnavsky