Putin does not plan to go to G20 summit in India, - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the G20 summit in India in September.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti, this was stated by the spokesman Dmitriy Peskov.

According to Peskov, now the emphasis is on the war against Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine is working on receiving an invitation to G20 summit, - MFA

