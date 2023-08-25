Russians stole 3.7 million tons of Ukrainian grain in occupied territories, - Center of National Resistance

The occupiers reported the theft of almost 4 million tons of Ukrainian grain in the occupied territories.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET reports.

"On the temporarily occupied territories, excluding the Crimean peninsula, 3.7 million tons of Ukrainian grain were stolen.

Of these, 1.4 million tons were stolen in Zaporizhzhia. All this grain is robbed by the Russians from the farmers, who are forced to sell their products at fixed prices, many times lower than market prices.

The grain is then resold to enterprises related to Gauleiter and sold at market prices in the Russian Federation itself," the report says.

Read more: At night, occupiers destroyed 13,000 tons of grain in Izmail, which was destined for Egypt and Romania, - Kubrakov