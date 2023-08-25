Attack was made on 126th Guards Brigade of Russian Federation in occupied Crimea, there are liquidated and wounded occupiers, - Defense Intelligence

The defense forces struck the 126th Separate Guards Coastal Defense Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the village of Perevalne in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated this.

"We confirm the information, there was damage. This is not the first attack on the 126th brigade. As Major General Kyrylo Budanov said in the last interview: Ukraine can now inflict damage and carry out operations in any point of the occupied Crimea. There will soon be also a lot of news," he said.

Yusov explained why there are no photos and videos of the impact. He stated that the fact that this information became public from Russian resources can serve as a confirmation for now.

"When there is an opportunity and expediency to provide video surveillance materials, then of course such information is provided," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence .

Currently, there is information about the dead and wounded occupiers, but it needs to be clarified, Yusov added.