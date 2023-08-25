Five EU countries support ban on grain imports from Ukraine until end of year

Agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary agreed on Friday to support the further ban of the EU on the import of Ukrainian grain after September 15.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda, the Polish Minister of Agriculture of Poland, Robert Telus, told journalists about this.

According to him, the five eastern states of the European Union support "the ban on imports (of grain from Ukraine. - Ed.) to our countries until the end of the year."

"I want to say that even if it is not possible to achieve this, some countries will introduce their own restrictions. Our declaration is clear," he added, without clarifying which countries it is about.

According to Telus, the ministers of agriculture of the five countries also agreed that they support subsidizing the transit of Ukrainian grain and want other products to be added to the list of prohibited goods for import - for example, raspberries in the case of Poland.

In May, the EU allowed Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary to ban the domestic sale of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds, while allowing the transit of such goods for export to other countries. This ban ends on September 15.