In Kupiansk and Lyman directions, enemy is regrouping after serious losses, - Syrsky

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy regroups after serious losses and throws the newly formed units to the front.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Censor.NET reports.

"The operational situation in the Eastern direction remains tense. After a month of tough battles and significant losses in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is regrouping its forces and means, simultaneously transferring newly formed brigades and divisions from the territory of the Russian Federation," Syrsky said.

According to him, the main goal of these measures is to increase the level of combat potential and resume active offensive operations.

"In such conditions, we must promptly take all measures to strengthen our defense in the threatening directions and advance where possible. To implement these tasks, my next working trip to the Kupiansk and Lyman directions was planned," Syrsky emphasized.