ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13101 visitors online
News War
10 927 17

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 260,270 people (+640 per day), 4,390 tanks, 5,379 artillery systems, 8,539 armored vehicles

рф,армія,ліквідація,ліквідовані

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 260,270 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 26.08.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 260270 (+640) people liquidated,
  • tanks - 4390 (+12) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 8539 (+18) units,
  • artillery systems - 5379 (+18) units,
  • MLRS - 726 (+2) units,
  • air defense systems - 497 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 315 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 316 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4367 (+11),
  • cruise missiles - 1411 (+2),
  • ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 7823 (+33) units,
  • special equipment - 804 (+2).

See more: During week, Navy units destroyed 52 invaders, 192 quadcopters, 3 anti-aircraft vehicles, and 5 ammunition depots. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (8860) Armed Forces HQ (3975) liquidation (2323) elimination (4921)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 