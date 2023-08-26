Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 260,270 people (+640 per day), 4,390 tanks, 5,379 artillery systems, 8,539 armored vehicles
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 260,270 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 26.08.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 260270 (+640) people liquidated,
- tanks - 4390 (+12) units,
- armoured combat vehicles - 8539 (+18) units,
- artillery systems - 5379 (+18) units,
- MLRS - 726 (+2) units,
- air defense systems - 497 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 315 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 316 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4367 (+11),
- cruise missiles - 1411 (+2),
- ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tankers - 7823 (+33) units,
- special equipment - 804 (+2).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password