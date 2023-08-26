Export of Ukrainian grain may return to "pre-war indicators" in coming months, - US State Department

The US State Department sees "viable routes" for the export of Ukrainian grain, and therefore seeks to return to the "pre-war indicators" of exports in the coming months.

This was stated by James O'Brien, the head of the Office for Coordination of Sanctions of the US State Department, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

"I think we can see that there are viable routes through Ukraine's territorial waters and land routes. And we aim to return to the pre-war average level of exports from Ukraine within the next few months," he said.

Ukraine used to ship millions of tons of food from the Black Sea ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv. However, after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the "grain agreement" on July 17, it was forced to rely only on the ports on the Danube River.

