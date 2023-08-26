ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13101 visitors online
News
2 842 10

Export of Ukrainian grain may return to "pre-war indicators" in coming months, - US State Department

зерно,українське,зернові

The US State Department sees "viable routes" for the export of Ukrainian grain, and therefore seeks to return to the "pre-war indicators" of exports in the coming months.

This was stated by James O'Brien, the head of the Office for Coordination of Sanctions of the US State Department, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

"I think we can see that there are viable routes through Ukraine's territorial waters and land routes. And we aim to return to the pre-war average level of exports from Ukraine within the next few months," he said.

Ukraine used to ship millions of tons of food from the Black Sea ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv. However, after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the "grain agreement" on July 17, it was forced to rely only on the ports on the Danube River.

Read more: US State Department on possibility of meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: First of all, it will be decided by Kyiv

Author: 

US Department of State (421) grain (397) grain corridor (125)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 