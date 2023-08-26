In Kherson region, Defense Forces knock enemy out of positions and destroy Russian river "fleet", - OC "South"

The occupiers are burning not only in the Zaporizhzhia direction but also in the Kherson direction. The defense forces of Ukraine will continue to powerfully destroy the enemy.

As Censor.NET informs, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Russian bloggers complain that the army is undersupplied, that their forces are being oppressed by our units.

"They are very annoyed by the counter-battery fight, a powerful strike is taking place from those positions that they tried to take after the outflow of water, provoked by the man-made disaster at the Kakhovska HPP," Humeniuk said.

According to the spokeswoman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the South, the Armed Forces are destroying the Russian river "sub-fleet" on which the enemy is trying to maneuver between the islands. In particular, a lot of work is being done on the destruction of large-caliber guns.

Only in the past day, on August 25, in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

more than 40 Russian occupiers;



5 guns;



8 units of armored vehicles;



boat.

In particular, work is being done on strikes on observation posts, as well as enemy radar stations.

"Our actions remain a surprise for them, and the results every day push us to victory," Humeniuk added.