On evening of August 25, two "Shahed" UAVs were destroyed within Kharkiv region. - Air Force

The Air Force of Ukraine destroyed two "Shahed-136/131" attack UAVs in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"On the evening of August 25, 2023, in the midst of numerous MiG-31K takeoffs, the enemy also used "Shahed-136/131" strike UAVs from the southeastern direction," the message reads.

It is noted that the launches of two "Shahed" UAVs were recorded, which were successfully destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Command "East" within the Kharkiv region.

