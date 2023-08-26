Journalist Tkach to Reznikov: Do not make bets, conclude purchase contracts at market prices

Mykhailo Tkach, author of the investigation into winter jackets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, responded to Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov’s offer to make a bet.

In his opinion, Reznikov should have resigned after the investigation into the Ministry of Defence's purchase of eggs at UAH 17 per piece. And after the publication about winter jackets for the Armed Forces, he should have reported to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee.

"I do not know why, instead of explaining the participation of the nephew of a member of the Defence Committee in the procurement of the Ministry of Defence, you were forced to stoop to the non-ministerial level of pressure on the media," Tkach writes.

According to the journalist, the Minister of Defence should not offer a bet, but ensure transparent procurement and cooperate with law enforcement in investigations into embezzlement.

"And a defence minister in a state of war can only afford to bet privately and only if he is smart enough to defeat the enemy through strategic planning, including the purchase of winter uniforms, protective equipment and, most importantly, drones. Yes, Mr Minister, those 'wedding' drones, in particular," Tkach writes.

The journalist promised to continue doing his job.

"In three years, Mr Minister, you may not be in the country. And I will continue to do my job.

Do not make bets, Mr Minister. Sign procurement contracts at market prices and not with relatives of 'servants of the people'," he concluded.

Earlier, the media published an investigation that stated that Kasai's nephew, a "servant of the people", was a beneficiary of a "Turkish" company from which the Ministry of Defence purchased "winter" jackets at three times the price.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, Servant of the People Anastasia Radina, said that one of the interim conclusions of the anti-corruption committee was to confirm the authenticity of documents on the purchase of summer jackets for the Armed Forces, which suddenly became winter jackets and much more expensive at customs.

Defence Minister Reznikov offered a bet: if the allegations of purchasing summer jackets instead of winter ones are confirmed, he resigns from his post. If not, MP Anastasia Radina would resign her mandate, and journalist Mykhailo Tkach would stop doing journalism for three years. Radina agreed to the bet.