Occupiers hit cafe in village of Podoly in Kharkiv region: two people died, one person was injured, - RMA

Russian troops shelled the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. Two people died, one more was injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"According to the preliminary information of the medics, two people died in the village of Podola as a result of shelling, and another was wounded. The data is being established.

The enemy hit a civilian object - a cafe where local residents were during the day.

Law enforcement officers and emergency services are working on the spot," Synehubov said.

